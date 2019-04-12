Oceanfront home hits the market

WATERFRONT LIVING: There is plenty to like about the stunning property at 121 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove.

WATERFRONT LIVING: There is plenty to like about the stunning property at 121 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove. Contributed

VIEWS don't get much better than the one from this beachfront home at Coral Cove.

With unlimited 180 degree water views throughout the home and only 50m from the oceanfront, the new owners of this beauty could be mistaken for thinking they're on holidays all-year round. A modern delight, the kitchen includes a large preparation bench, soft close cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances including a double wall oven.

WATERFRONT LIVING: If you're looking for a new home, this one offers a view that will be hard to beat. Contributed

The formal lounge and dining space offers open plan with white timber plantation shutters, reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fan.

Parents will enjoy the master suite on the upper level with an enormous walk-in robe, lavish en-suite and direct balcony access.

WATERFRONT LIVING: 121 Barolin Esplanade at Coral Cove,has hit the market for $795,000. Contributed

A popular suburb for families, 26 per cent of families who call Coral Cove home are established couples and families, 16 per cent are older couples and families, while 10.3 percent are maturing couple and families.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an asking price of $795,000 and is open tomorrow. Head to 121 Barolin Esplanade to have a look.