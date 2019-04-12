Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATERFRONT LIVING: There is plenty to like about the stunning property at 121 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove.
WATERFRONT LIVING: There is plenty to like about the stunning property at 121 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove. Contributed
Property

Oceanfront home hits the market

12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIEWS don't get much better than the one from this beachfront home at Coral Cove.

With unlimited 180 degree water views throughout the home and only 50m from the oceanfront, the new owners of this beauty could be mistaken for thinking they're on holidays all-year round. A modern delight, the kitchen includes a large preparation bench, soft close cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances including a double wall oven.

WATERFRONT LIVING: If you're looking for a new home, this one offers a view that will be hard to beat.
WATERFRONT LIVING: If you're looking for a new home, this one offers a view that will be hard to beat. Contributed

The formal lounge and dining space offers open plan with white timber plantation shutters, reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fan.

Parents will enjoy the master suite on the upper level with an enormous walk-in robe, lavish en-suite and direct balcony access.

WATERFRONT LIVING: 121 Barolin Esplanade at Coral Cove,has hit the market for $795,000.
WATERFRONT LIVING: 121 Barolin Esplanade at Coral Cove,has hit the market for $795,000. Contributed

A popular suburb for families, 26 per cent of families who call Coral Cove home are established couples and families, 16 per cent are older couples and families, while 10.3 percent are maturing couple and families.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house has an asking price of $795,000 and is open tomorrow. Head to 121 Barolin Esplanade to have a look.

WATERFRONT LIVING: 121 Barolin Esplanade at Coral Cove,has hit the market for $795,000.
WATERFRONT LIVING: 121 Barolin Esplanade at Coral Cove,has hit the market for $795,000. Contributed
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    premium_icon Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    Crime A MOTHER wants to protect her children at all costs, but when that need to protect oversteps the law, not even they are exempt from punishment.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    Politics Expert talks the big political issues for Hinkler and Flynn

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    premium_icon iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    Crime Stiven Seguin had sent and received messages about marijuana supply

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    premium_icon $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    Crime Dallas Reeves had grown marijuana for personal use.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM