Oceanfest stallholders sailing ahead for this year

RELAXING AFTERNOON: Christopher Andrew, Chloe Devonshire, Rachell Lehberz, Chris Larson and Hayden McCracken at last year's inaugural Oceanfest Bundaberg Seafood Festival. Paul Donaldson BUN260817OCE11

ANCHORS away!

Oceanfest organiser Gary Kirk said he was thrilled with the growing interest from stallholders for this year's nautically themed festival.

"We have an exceptionally wide variety of stalls this year,” he said.

"We have a health and well-being precinct, a kids precinct, recreation precinct and an educational precinct.”

The inclusive community event from the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise brought in a crowd of 5000 people last year and this year promises to be bigger while focusing on the quality of our region's seafood and business.

Mr Kirk said while stallholders are coming in thick and fast, they are always looking for new additions who embody the "quality” aspect of the region this event aims to reflect.

Oceanfest Bundaberg is on August 25 at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

To get involved visit www.oceanfest bundaberg.com.au.