Oceanfest hooked for second go

BUNDABERG'S hit nautical-themed festival is back and set to draw a crowd this August, with organisers planning to expand operations to make this year's event bigger and better.

The inclusive community event from the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise brought in a crowd of 5000 people last year and organiser Gary Kirk said they were hoping to double the catch this year with 10,000 attendees.

Mr Kirk said the region needed an event that reflected the quality of tourism and what Bundaberg had to offer, which was what Oceanfest was all about.

He said feedback from the public and stallholders was positive, with the event described as "awesome”, "quality” and "surpassed their expectations”.

With high hopes of growing the 2018 crowd, new attractions are already in the pipeline and organisers are looking for more sponsors and quality displays to grow the free-entry festival further.

"We are still focusing on the environment and education with this year's festival,” he said.

"We are very thankful to McDonald's, Ocean Pacific Seafoods and the Bundaberg Port Marina for their help.

"This year we are expanding the kids' precinct, the helicopter rides will be back and we are adding a health precinct.”

He said people would be able to get their eyes and hearing tested, there would be a podiatrist, skin checks, the Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre and more at this year's festival.

Mr Kirk said they would also be focusing on parking availability and additional food stalls that showcase cooking and eating seafood.

Oceanfest Bundaberg is on August 25 at the Bundaberg Port Marina. To get involved visit www.oceanfest bundaberg.com.au.

Get Oceanic

Oceanfest celebrates all things to do with the ocean, from food and drinks and attractions that include:

Arts, culture and performances

Amusement rides and events for children

Recreational fishing, sailing and other ocean activities and much more