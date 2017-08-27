Oceanfest a ripper of a day out

IF YOU missed Oceanfest on Saturday you should be kicking yourself, it was a great event.

Everyone involved in organising the day should be very proud of the first festival; it was a slick, professional and, most of all, a fun day at the marina.

The NewsMail had a stall at the event with 500 papers to give away.

We should have had three times that number because all papers went in about 40 minutes.

The number of people attending and the response we got from them was unbelievable.

The best thing I found giving away papers was it was a great way to meet readers face-to-face and get feedback.

While most people were positive about the NewsMail we still have a lot of improvement to do and take criticism on board. We don't always get it right but we are working harder than ever to give readers more.