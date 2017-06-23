Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

A NEW residential estate is about to be unveiled in Bargara with developers expecting the project to inject around $12million into the local economy once fully complete.

The first two stages of Bargara Rise Estate will be released by local businessmen and brothers Rob and Peter Sergiacomi through their family entity OH Unit Trust in a matter of weeks.

Rob Sergiacomi said the 150-lot-residential development, situated on the most elevated area of Bargara on Watsons Rd, had plenty of perks including its location - just a short 10-minute walk to Archies and Kellys beaches.

Ashley Clark

"It is a short drive to the Bargara Shopping Centre, Bargara State School, the restaurants and cafes in the Bargara beachfront village precinct and the popular Bargara Golf and Bargara Bowls Clubs," he said.

"The estate rises almost 10 metres from its entrance off Watsons Rd to the south-west boundary where ocean views can be gained."

Bargara Rise: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the new development in Bargara.

Mr Sergiacomi said the first two stages, to be released within six weeks, consisted of 26 large residential lots ranging from 774sq m up to 1102sq m.

"The estate will feature wide streets, concrete paths throughout, street trees and a timber fence and planted landscaped buffer along Watsons Rd," he said.

"The estate is NBN ready and a public school bus service already exists along the site's frontage in Watsons Rd."

Mr Sergiacomi said upgrades to Watsons Rd would provide increased safety with widening of the roadway and improvements to the stormwater drainage system.

"The previous unsightly and dangerous open drain along the site's frontage will be replaced with a piped underground stormwater system," he said.

"The internal concrete paths link to Council's proposed multi0-modal path network will see trunk paths extending north and south along Hughes Rd and east to the coast'.

LAND RELEASE: The Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara. Mike Knott BUN230617RISE7

The two Sergiacomi brothers, who are Bundaberg born and bred, have been involved in various developments in the Bundaberg region over the last 25 years, including Pacific Breeze Estate in East Bundaberg.

Mr Sergiacomi said their confidence in the Bundaberg and Bargara regions was the reason behind their new investment.

"Bargara captures the essence of coastal living with tremendous beaches and walks to go with a fantastic sub-tropical climate," he said.

"We are endeavouring to create a prestigious residential estate by providing better than average facilities and ensuring a quality building covenant is maintained for all new residences.

"We want home owners here to feel the security of their investment will be safeguarded," Mr Sergiacomi said.

The estate is being marketed locally by Jonathon Olsen at LJ Hooker Bundaberg.