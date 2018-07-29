Menu
bY ELECTION: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
O'BRIEN: Why the by elections will not hurt Turnbull

Arthur Gorrie
29th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
A "STATUS quo” results from this weekend's "Super Saturday” by elections do not change much for the Turnbull Government and only return Labor to where it was, according to Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

And he welcomed the leadership security the results would provide for Labor leader Bill Shorten.

"I'm part of the 'Keep Bill' faction,” Mr O'Brien said on Sunday.

"It's not all bad. By elections are always very difficult for the government of the day.

"My gut feeling is the people of Longman (the electorate that includes Caboolture and Bribie Island) didn't feel issues of citizenship should have taken them to such an intense election.”

Labor's Susan Lamb won a 4.2 per cent swing on votes counted so far, giving her a 55 per cent win over the LNP's (Big) Trevor Ruthenberg.

There was a lot of concern that citizenship issues forced the people of Longman into an election they did not want, Mr O'Brien said,

"She was born in Australia, she isn't a bad member and she hasn't made any serious mistakes.

"A lot of these people have never been to the UK and it's only to do with their parents or grandparents.

"I think that view helped her, as it also helped Barnaby Joyce.

"People didn't think they should have been dragged through it.

"We faced a sharp, well funded - union funded - campaign and Labor had the human and financial resources.

"”It's a return to the status quo,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I'm concentrating on Wide Bay issues.

"We've still got Section D to get done,” he said.

Gympie Times

