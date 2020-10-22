Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug driver admits to killing four kids

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
22nd Oct 2020 9:41 AM

 

The man behind the wheel of a car that ploughed into a group of children walking along a street in Sydney's northwest - killing four - has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Samuel William Davidson, 30, entered guilty pleas on Thursday to four counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and one of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of drugs.

Samuel Davidson, left, and the Abdallah children, who were killed on the night of February 1.
Samuel Davidson, left, and the Abdallah children, who were killed on the night of February 1.

Siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed when Davidson crashed into them on Bettington Rd, Oatlands, on February 1, 2020.

Davidson, the son of a former police officer, was committed to be sentence in the District Court on November 20.

Samuel William Davidson is escorted by police after the crash in February. Picture: 7 News
Samuel William Davidson is escorted by police after the crash in February. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Originally published as Oatlands driver admits to killing four kids

More Stories

Show More
court crash crime driving editors picks manslaughter under the influence of drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans lodged to flip shed into trampoline arena

        Premium Content Plans lodged to flip shed into trampoline arena

        News A Material Change of Use application set to spring popular business to Steptoe St, Bundaberg East.

        EXPLAINED: How Bundy levee could affect insurance premiums

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How Bundy levee could affect insurance premiums

        News The Insurance Council of Australia provides insight into what the Bundaberg East...

        REPLAY: Watch the Burnett election debate

        REPLAY: Watch the Burnett election debate

        News REPLAY: Burnett voters get to see for themselves their local candidates in...

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court