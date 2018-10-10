OARSOME RESULT: North Bundaberg rowers get podium finishes

Jayne Wake, coach Tom Laven and Saxon Blair with their medals from the rowing championships.

ROWING: North Bundaberg State High School student Saxon Blair has plenty of motivation to succeed in rowing.

The 12-year-old is already planning on how he will win gold next year after claiming silver at the recent state school titles in Rockhampton.

The rower finished second in the single scull in under-14 boys, falling by under three seconds to Thomas Millar.

Blair's success has come in a short space of time.

The talented athlete took up in the sport in March and now he is one of the best in the state.

"To achieve what he has achieved is nothing short of remarkable,” Blair's coach, Tom Laven, said.

"Saxon is a natural athlete so it has helped him.”

Also pushing Blair was a drive to improve on his performance at the Central Queensland state school titles.

Blair claimed the under-13 single scull at the Head of the River before finishing fourth in the under-14 CQ event.

"Yeah that was pretty much (my motivation),” he said.

"I didn't do really well there.

"I trained heaps with Tom and then I progressed and came second in the states.”

Blair finished second in his heat before winning his semi to make the final.

He led the final before being caught in the final few moments of the race.

"I was pretty happy about it,” he said.

The silver wasn't the only success for the school with Jayne Wake winning silver in the under-14 girls single scull.

Wake claimed the medal after winning gold in both the same event in under-14s at the Central Queensland regatta and in under-15s at the Head of the River.

"I think I did pretty well,” she said.

"I got a pretty close time to one of my best times.

Wake was in front with 500m to go before her rival overtook her for the win.

Blair and Wake were the only rowers from Bundaberg who made the podium at the event.

North Bundaberg was able to stand tall over rowing powerhouses Shalom College and St Luke's Anglican School.

"We had a lot of schools ringing us sending congratulations,” North Bundaberg teacher and rowing coach Teresa Tibbey said.

"It was great to hear all schools made the finals and Bundy had a strong presence.”