Oaks store break-in a dare gone wrong

A FEW boozy drinks and a dare by mates was the excuse of Star-Maree Sheehan for her attempt to break into the Oaks Village store at Burnett Heads with a girlfriend.

A police prosecutor told Bundaberg Magistrates Court CCTV footage shows two women wearing pink and black hoodies at the store just after midnight on January 3.

A security officer saw the women run off.

One had unsuccessfully tried to jemmy open the door.

A mobile phone was dropped at the scene and some months later Sheehan, 20, reported the phone missing, saying she dropped it on the beach.

However, she pleaded guilty to attempting to enter premises, saying she acted as a lookout that night following "a dare".

Sheehan was fined $700, no conviction recorded.