O WEEK: Students go back to class

THE holidays are over for Bundaberg CQUniversity students, with Orientation Week starting yesterday.

Their first day on campus was whirlwind of emotions for students, who felt equally excited and nervous stepping into a new world of study and experiences.

Orientation gives new students the chance to find out about the facilities and support that will them help throughout their study journey and provide them with the opportunity to meet and network with other new students and connect with academic staff.

First-year student, Kirralee Randle, who is studying occupational therapy, said she enjoyed her first day but was looking forward to studying.

"I'm just getting the handle on uni and what it's going to be like and learning how to adjust life and work together - it's a step up from high school,” she said.

Kirralee Randle at CQUniversity for the first day of O-Week yesterday. Mike Knott BUN010317CQU1

CQU business co-ordinator and Orientation Week organiser Mel Nunn said about 300 students took part in first day of Orientation Week.

"So far it's fantastic - all the students are getting involved and asking questions which is fantastic because it sets them up for a great basis for university and future - basically today lays the foundation for their success in the future,” Ms Nunn said.

"We've had to split it across two rooms, which means we're full to capacity and have to find other avenues but we are welcoming everyone with open arms.

"They will be able to some join clubs and societies, find out about our support services, join a study group and find out about all of our other social media avenues that they can join and get support from.”

Paul Scholze, Kirby Davison, Samantha Smith and Lara Straughair. Mike Knott BUN010317CQU2

O-Week events catering for distance students, on-campus students and international students are being held at CQUniversity campuses in Bundaberg, Brisbane, Cairns, Emerald, Gladstone, Mackay, Melbourne, Noosa, Perth, Rockhampton, Sydney and Townsville.

"Feedback from past students has told us that attending an orientation event is the single most valuable thing you can do to prepare for study,” said Professor Andy Bridges, the university's associate vice-chancellor said.