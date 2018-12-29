NYE weather perfect for parties, but bureau's watchful

STRONG PULL: The wind at Elliott Heads was ideal for kite-boarding.

STRONG PULL: The wind at Elliott Heads was ideal for kite-boarding. mike knott

IF YOU need an excuse to party on New Year's Eve, the Bureau of Meteorology has described Bundaberg's forecast as the clock ticks over to 2019 as "good party weather”.

Stable conditions will deliver consistently picture-perfect days with minimums of 21C and tops of 31C for the next week.

BoM meteorologist Gordon Banks said right across the Wide Bay there was little to report in terms of weather activity, with fine and sunny days, and just a few clouds around to round out 2018.

"For New Year's Eve it should be between 25 and 27C at midnight ... good party weather,” Mr Banks said.

If you were thinking the fine weather was too good to last, you're right.

The BoMis keeping a watchful eye on a low off the north coast of Queensland which could develop into a tropical cyclone early next week, but at this stage it was "far too early” for BoM to predict when, where or how exactly it would impact the state.

"It's all about to ramp again with the monsoon trough coming down over the peninsula and tropical lows developing over the next couple of days,” Mr Banks said.

"We should see that low developing through the weekend and ... there is the potential for it to develop into a tropical cyclone as early as late Sunday or early Monday morning.”

Parts of far north Queensland endured their wettest December on record following a week of heavy rain on the tropical north coast and peninsula districts.

"There has been considerable weather up on the north tropical coast and into the peninsula district over the last few days with some very heavy rainfall and some moderate to major flooding,” Mr Banks said.

Cardwell and Ingham have had their wettest Decembers on record with 1031mm and 967mm respectively.

Cairns and Cooktown have recorded their wettest December since 1975, and Innisfail had wettest December since 1950.

"They were getting fires in rainforests, that's how dry it was,” Mr Banks said.

"It's the opposite end of the spectrum now, the waterfalls are all flowing.”