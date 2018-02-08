Nutworks arrives in Bundy as macadamia market set to double

CRACKING TIME: Nutworks grower liaison Gavin Lerch and CEO Kylie Watson are excited about entering the Bundaberg macadamia industry.

CRACKING TIME: Nutworks grower liaison Gavin Lerch and CEO Kylie Watson are excited about entering the Bundaberg macadamia industry. Tahlia Stehbens

A NEW macadamia facility will open in Bundaberg hoping to capitalise on the region's abundance of nut growers in a market set to double within the next 15 years.

Nutworks, a Sunshine Coast-based company, has built a macadamia collection and de-husking facility at Pashleys Rd.

Nutworks CEO Kylie Watson said, in its 21 years, the business had grown to become one of Australia's leading exporters of macadamia products to tourism markets in the Australasian region.

It exports macadamia nut in shell, raw and flavoured kernel, and an extensive range of packaged product.

"A year ago, we realised that our goal is to bring beautiful value-add macadamia products to the world,” Ms Watson said.

"To do that we need to increase our supply.

"So hence we looked to Bundaberg, which is the fastest-growing region.”

Ms Watson said there was an opportunity to work with small farms or growers that were new to the industry who might need some help early on.

"New growers do not need to have to invest for their own de-husking sheds,” she said.

The Bundaberg facility will be able to process about 3000 tonnes of macadamias a year with the potential for growth as more farms come online. It will employ about six people.

The Pashleys Rd facility should be open for de-husking early March but is open immediately for collecting with a facility at Gympie helping out.

Ms Watson said Nutworks was keen to have a positive effect on the local macadamia scene by providing services such as free pick-up from farms.

"We will offer a very attractive nut and shell price,” she said.

It comes at a great time for macadamias as Bundaberg Regional Council approved an $11.7 million expansion to Macadamias Australia last week.

That development will create about 100 jobs and see the creation of a tourist facility to celebrate the nut industry.

The Goodwood Rd farm has 195,000 macadamia trees planted and additional plantings are anticipated to significantly increase local macadamia production in the next few years.

"The future of macadamias is looking strong,” Ms Watson said