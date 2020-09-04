Nuts about macadamias? Enjoy a day filled with giveaways

Australian Macadamias will be giving away prizes on their social media channels today to celebrate World Macadamia Nut Day. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Australian Macadamias will be giving away prizes on their social media channels today to celebrate World Macadamia Nut Day. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

TODAY is World Macadamia Nut Day and to celebrate the annual tradition, there are plenty of prizes up for grabs, all thanks to Bundaberg growers.

Australian Macadamias will be giving away prizes on their social media channels today to mark the special day and celebrate more than 100 local growers of the iconic nut.

Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) CEO Jolyon Burnett said it was a proud day for local macadamia growers.

“Macadamias originated on the east coast of Australia, and today they will be celebrated all over the world,” said Mr Burnett.

“Nearly 100% of the macadamias you’ll find in supermarkets and whole food stores in Australia are locally grown, processed and packaged here in Australia, so it’s easy to support Aussie macadamia farmers every time you grab a pack of delicious macadamias.”

A recent survey issued to customers across Australia revealed lovers of macadamias enjoy the product due to the nut’s taste, health benefits and Australian origins.

Growing more than 40% of the nation’s macadamia crops, Bundaberg remains to be Australia’s largest producer.

And with the recent completion of harvesting in the local orchards, there is no better time to enjoy the popular nut, with macadamias at their peak in flavour and freshness right now.

Marking the start of the new season and next year’s crop, macadamia trees are now blossoming across the Bundaberg region.

Alloway Macadamias grower Johan Oosthuizen said the business was always striving to deliver the best quality nuts.

To access the prizes, visit Australian Macadamias on Facebook or Instagram.