Nuts about future of macadamia

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

WITH two decades in the macadamia industry, Avondale farmer John Brand said he was excited to see what the future holds in light of the Marquis Macadamia rebranding.

Working about 26,000 trees, Mr Brand said was hoping to boost his orchards to house 35,000 trees.

He said typically they produce about 130 tonne and were looking to produce up to 150 tonne this year.

“We’re still small growers … but (with) what they said today, lets get those trees in the ground,” Mr Brand said.

“The local industry is very strong, it’s a much better growing region up here, I think than Lismore because we’re all irrigated trees up here.

“So we can control our growing environment – it’s good.”

Attending the rebranding launch at the Rosedale Rd factory, Mr Brand said it was fantastic that the different factories, based in Lismore and Bundaberg, were going to run under the same banner.

“It’s going to make the whole thing a lot easier and tidy up a lot of stuff for us.

“This is the way it should have been from the start, but it just takes time to get it all together.”

