Nutella soft serve comes to Bundaberg

THERE'S a new place in town for treats and they've got your sweet cravings licked.

Lick Dessert Bar can be found at RiverFeast on Fridays and they're offering some pretty delicious indulgences from locally made donut cones to a crowd-pleasing Nutella soft serve.

Owner Paul Herold said Lick had its debut as RiverFeast in April after many months of planning and testing.

"An opportunity opened up and we grabbed it,” he said.

"We are looking at taking Lick Dessert Bar on the road in the near future, to attend local events and markets! Keep a eye on our Facebook.”

Mr Herold said their donut cones were handmade by a local baker and coated in cinnamon sugar "just like a donut, then topped with creamy soft serve.”

"Our popular flavours are the jam and cream donut cone and Nutella, which is filled with Nutella and topped with our own recipe Nutella soft serve,” he said.

"We also have warm crispy cronuts! Half croissant, half donut... it's 64 layers of danish pastry filled with seasonal fruit creams, nutella, melted Cadbury chocolate and other goodies.”

Mr Herold said anyone wanting to try their treats might want to make an early dash.

"We have been selling out so come down early to avoid missing out,” he said.

"Nutella softserve is by far a crowd favourite along with our strawberries and cream cronut.”