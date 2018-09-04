Nut processing plant approved

A NEW nut processing facility for Bundy has been approved, further cementing the region as the country's biggest macadamia growing area.

Bundaberg Regional Council signied off on the development application last week after receiving the proposal in late July.

Lodged by Macadamia's Direct, the permit sought to amend an existing warehouse on Production St, Svensson Heights into a facility capable of processing up to 6400t a year.

According to the now approved proposal, produce will consist mostly of "nut in shell” forms, with some product arriving directly from farms with the husk remaining.

"The activity would include the storage and bulk packaging of materials that are grown on external farms,” it stated.

The application proposed a dedicated waste storage area, a weigh bridge with drive-over unloading ramp, eight drying silos, four receiving silos and one surge bin, with all hoppers baffled and fitted with "easy let down spirals” to mitigate noise impacts.

"There would be no changes to the existing buildings that are fully enclosed, with the bottom portion of the external walls being concrete tilt-up panel walls,” it said.

"This building design provides sound encapsulation to mitigate the impacts of noise and has been acoustically designed and has treatments to reduce noise. The building also utilises noise attenuation fans to further reduce noise.”

Emissions or "discernible impacts” will be minimal due to the limited scope of production for the proposed facility.

The facility will have the capacity to engage up to seven employees.