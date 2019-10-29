Nursing students treat little patients in paediatric simulator

READY TO OPERATE: Christine Fleming, Shamira Khan, Sophie Martin, Peyton Russo and Angel Loader are all smiles in the set-up hospital ward.

THE FUTURE of hospitals looks happy and healthy, after nursing students “treated” young patients in a simulator paediatric ward.

More than 70 grade three students from St Patrick’s Primary School, participated in the activity, along with 15 first-year nursing students from CQUniversity.

The purpose of the exercise was to offer nursing students an opportunity to learn and build on communication skills that are required when working with children in a paediatric hospital.

READY TO OPERATE: Xavier Crowley and Sarah Logan playing around with hospital props.

Full-time nursing student Christine Fleming said she found the exercise to be beneficial.

“Today we taught school children how to dress a wound and keep it clean, how to take a patient’s temperature or pulse and handwashing,” Ms Fleming said.

“Working with children has been great, it’s been the best experience and I’m really enjoying it.”

Ms Fleming said she plans to graduate and work as a nurse in Bundaberg.

But her long-term goal is to work as a paramedic, a role that will also require and apply communication skills gained from practical assessments like this.

Multiple stations were set-up at the CQUniversity Bundaberg campus, to teach children about the importance of hospital hygiene, safety and procedures and give an insight into what a career as a nurse may look like.

Ms Fleming said it would also make children feel at ease if they were ever admitted to hospital in the future.

Shamira Khan from St Patrick’s Primary discussed the importance of practising good hygiene in the hospital.

“Today we were taught that germs are not good for you,” she said.

“You have to really scrub your hands well.”

While Sophie Martin said she was interested in pursuing a career in nursing when she grew up.

“I want to be a nurse because it’s kind to help people,” the grade three student said.

“We found out that the hospital can be a fun place for patients and if a nurse is looking after you, there’s nothing to worry about.”