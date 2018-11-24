Nursing students receive badge in traditional ceremony

WRITE OF PASSAGE: Sarah Dray and Cassandra Lawson excited for the next step in their nursing careers.

WRITE OF PASSAGE: Sarah Dray and Cassandra Lawson excited for the next step in their nursing careers. Mikayla Haupt

A RITE of passage and a celebration of academic success saw more than 60 students awarded with their nursing badge at a ceremony in Bundaberg yesterday.

CQUniversity Nursing Lecturer, Colleen McGoldrick said the ceremony hold special significance for nursing students who were set to embark on their careers in the field.

"A badging ceremony is a very special and symbolic event for those entering the nursing profession,” said Ms McGoldrick.

"It represents the commitment these new nurses have shown to caring for others and recognises their dedication to acquiring the skills and knowledge required to become an excellent healthcare professional.”

Students Cassandra Lawson and Sarah Dray both received thier badge.

They said while they initially had no intention of a nurse's career, a stint of work experience saw Cassandra fall in love with the profession, while a suggestion from Sarah's friend set her on the path of nursing.

Cassandra said the past three years of study had flown by and she looked forward to helping people.

Sarah said she was equally excited for the next step in her nursing career and would recommend the study to anyone interested. The two students said while nursing was hard work, it was rewarding.

The giving of badges is a tradition with origins stemming from the Maltese Cross.