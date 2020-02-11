Nursing student’s dream to assist assault victims

Peta Somers recently enrolled at CQU and her dream is to assist assault victims.

Peta Somers recently enrolled at CQU and her dream is to assist assault victims.

AS TERTIARY students around the country prepare for their first semester of the year, one student hopes to gain a qualification that will enable her to assist victims of assault.

Peta Somers is a mother, wife, volunteer and after recently enrolling in a diploma of nursing at CQU, a student.

The mother-of-two said she was both nervous and excited at the thought of returning to her studies, but was grateful for the support of her children, husband and in-laws.

“Once you have kids, it is harder to get your foot in the door, so I started the STEPS program years ago and that really assisted me in working out what I wanted to do,” Ms Somers said.

“I studied social work for a year at first, because I have always wanted to help people, but my real passion is within the medical field, so I decided to enrol in a diploma of nursing this year instead.”

Ms Somers said her goal is to become a forensic nurse who specialises in assisting assault victims.

“Ideally I’d like to get into forensic nursing and help victims of sexual assault, because I’ve always had an interest in criminology and the medical field,” she said.

“I have always wanted to give back to the community in some way too.”

The nursing student, who volunteers at Drug Arm and Phoenix House, also suffered her own devastating and personal tragedy, and hopes to use these experiences to help others too.

“My brother was actually a drug addict and he passed away when I was younger,” Ms Somers said.

“Whether it is mental or physical assault, I want a career where I can help victims and after volunteering with these organisations, I definitely see a need for it,” Ms Somers said.

Ms Somers graduates from her diploma in 18 months and plans to study a Bachelors degree on completion.

If issues raised in this story caused distress, phone 13 11 14.