Nursing home closure threat

A GAYNDAH nursing home may be forced to close its doors, according to a national media report.

Gunther Village is a non-for-profit organisation that provides a home for 52 senior residents, employs 82 people and is one of the biggest employers in Gayndah.

But The Australian reports after the organisation suffered a loss of $345,000 per annum over the past 24 months, residents and employees are fearful of the future – or lack there of – that lies ahead.

Facilities manager Vicki Boyd told The Australian that unless finances improved by April next year they would be forced to explore their options.

“If we aren’t here, our residents will have to go to Bundaberg or Maryborough or Hervey Bay. What does that mean for their families?” Ms Boyd said.

“I would hope that if we looked at another group that they won’t close the home down, but the residents are concerned that the people that will be looking after them won’t be the same people here now.”

Ms Boyd said when the situation was explained to residents, “they asked how they could help out” and started folding the laundry.

“They feel useful, and it shows just how much they want to stay,” Ms Boyd said.

The NewsMail was unable to obtain further comment from Gunther Village yesterday.

The development comes after the aged care facility was audited last year and deemed as a “serious risk” by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC).

After breaching several quality standards, a further investigation commenced and the nursing home was given an

‘all clear’ in a follow-up audit report this year.

At the time, Ms Boyd said the home had “worked very hard to mitigate risks, no resident was at risk and all residents and families were very happy with the care given” by staff.

“All other audits we have passed,” Ms Boyd told the NewsMail in July.

North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers said she had not received any news to indicate the nursing home would close.

“As I haven’t been notified of any potential closure I have no comment at this time,” Cr Chambers told the NewsMail.