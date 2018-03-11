Nurses take break to recharge, refresh and build resilience

ZEN RETREAT: Awareness coach and registered nurse Marie McAneney hosts Soul Medicine for Nurses at the Zen Beach Retreat at Bargara on Saturday.

ZEN RETREAT: Awareness coach and registered nurse Marie McAneney hosts Soul Medicine for Nurses at the Zen Beach Retreat at Bargara on Saturday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

NURSES from across the state left their busy and hectic work lives to chill out at Bargara this weekend.

The well-deserved R and R was part of an event to help nurses gain knowledge, recharge their batteries and take medicine for the soul.

The Soul Medicine for Nurses retreat, at Zen Beach Retreat, was hosted by Awareness Coach and RN from Heart of Nursing in Bundaberg, Marie McAneney.

"Nurses often don't take the time to stop and nurture themselves, they are so busy caring for others that putting them first is not always a priority,” Ms McAneney said.

"This weekend was about shining the light on them, celebrating their greatness and teaching them new ways of thinking, to take back into the workplace to help them become even more resilient.

"I am sure these dedicated nurses will really love Bargara and will bring their families back to enjoy the beautiful Wide Bay region.”

Ms McAneney said the workshop was one of many across the state, with the next one in April on a cruise to Hamilton Island.

Up to 70 nurses from Queensland and NSW are attending.

"Heart of Nursing holds Soul Medicine for Nurses workshops, retreats and cruises all around Australia and New Zealand, nurturing nurses, inspiring and empowering them to have a voice,” Ms McAneney said.

"Heart of Nursing is about reigniting courage, compassion and connection into the nursing profession.”

To find out more go to www.heartofnursing.com.au.