Nurses stepping up fight with national aged care ad campaign

AUSTRALIAN nurses and midwives have launched a campaign to push the Federal Government to take action on aged care.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union secretary Beth Mohle said more than 260,000 Australian nurses and midwives had united to demand the Commonwealth Government stop unnecessary pain, suffering and premature deaths in aged care facilities.

Ms Mohle said the quarter million-plus Australian nurses and midwives wanted higher standards and greater regulation in aged care facilities nation-wide.

"Australia is in the midst of an aged care crisis,” she said.

"Elderly Australians in aged care facilities are regularly experiencing pain and premature death.

"Australia's 260,000-plus nurses and midwives call on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to acknowledge and address chronic understaffing and neglect in Australian aged care.

"I ask Malcolm Turnbull, how many elderly Australians must die painfully and unnecessarily before he acts?''

The QNMU has and will continue to call for the introduction of Federal legislative change to make safe staff levels law in all aged care facilities.

Currently there are no laws that state even a single Registered Nurse (RN) must be on site in an aged care facility at any time. When on staff, it is not unheard of for a single RN to be left with up to 200 residents.

The Federal Government is responsible for overseeing conditions in Australia's 2400-plus privately-run facilities.

Ms Mohle said chronic understaffing meant elderly residents did not receive quality care and neglect meant simple medical conditions could cost the elderly their lives.

She said aged care nurses and support staff had repeatedly told the QNMU chronic understaffing meant they couldn't properly feed or wash those in their care.

"Aged care staff throughout Queensland and Australia are desperately trying to provide care in the face of ongoing, widespread and chronic understaffing,'' Ms Mohle said.

"Understaffing in aged care means elderly Australians are being neglected in almost every community.''

The QNMU and Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation have launched a national campaign to fight for legislative change in aged care.

TV advertisements featuring real nurses and real stories have started airing this week.

The ads will call for the introduction of federal legislative change to make safe staff levels law in aged care facilities.

Other events will be announced in coming weeks.