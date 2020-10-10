Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A hospital has been placed on alert after a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus worked while infectious.
A hospital has been placed on alert after a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus worked while infectious.
Health

Nurse worked while infectious

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Oct 2020 10:26 AM

There are fears of a potential coronavirus outbreak at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney after a nurse tested positive.

NSW Health alerted the public on Friday to the newly confirmed case of COVID-19, a casual nurse who worked an evening shift at the Darlinghurst hospital while infectious on Wednesday, October 7.

In a statement, NSW Health said the nurse provided specialised care to a single patient, and had limited contact with a very small number of colleagues.

"Contact tracing is under way and the source of the infection is under investigation, though it is believed the source of infection occurred outside the hospital," it said.

The case will be reported in Saturday's NSW virus numbers.

Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 or 7 is urged to get tested. Picture: Dylan Coker/NCA NewsWire
Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 or 7 is urged to get tested. Picture: Dylan Coker/NCA NewsWire


It comes as NSW Health warned of new locations visited by infected people recently.

Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 between noon and 12.15pm, and October 7 between noon and 12.30pm, and 4.30m and 5pm is urged to get tested.

NSW Health said anyone who attended those sites is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested.

Originally published as Nurse worked while infectious

coronavirus

Just In

    Two more virus cases in NSW

    Two more virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Oct 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        Premium Content Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        News Two of Bundy’s biggest fans have put their passion for food into a brand new experience that celebrates the region’s produce.

        POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        Premium Content POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        News It’s not the first time she has been convicted for growing marijuana.

        Don’t let the name fool you, this drongo isn’t silly

        Premium Content Don’t let the name fool you, this drongo isn’t silly

        News These industrious birds build a ‘hammock’ nest of twigs, vine tendrils and grasses...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites