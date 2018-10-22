Menu
Nurse stops to help after car crash near Lismore

Cathy Adams
by
22nd Oct 2018 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM

UPDATE 4.20pm: A TEEN has been taken to hospital after an incident at Monaltrie this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wyrallah Rd near Durheim Rd about 3.10pm.

He said the patient had neck, shoulder and hip pain.

Another patient was assessed at the scene but not transported to hospital.

 

Original story: AMBULANCE crews have been called to a car crash at Monaltrie at 3.10pm this afternoon.

One crew is at the scene where it is reported a car has run into a fence on Wyrallah Road near Durheim Road.

Two people are believed to have been involved in the crash where a nurse stopped to offer assistance.

More to come.

