Nurse files $349k lawsuit for car crash injuries

A 46-YEAR-OLD Central Queensland woman is suing another driver for $349,000 after a two-vehicle crash in 2016.

Angelique Margaret Griessel's lawyers filed a claim in the Rockhampton District Court earlier this month seeking damages after a two-vehicle crash in Emerald at 8.45am on November 14, 2016.

The claim alleges Ms Griessel was driving west along the Capricorn Hwy when she pulled up to turn right into the CQUnversity Emerald campus and while she was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear, a Mitsubishi Triton rear-ended her Captiva, forcing it into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Ms Griessel was unable to work for eight days after the accident - she works 14.5 hours a week at CQU as an associate lecturer but plans to increase work hours once her daughter reaches high school.

As a result of the accident, Ms Griessel has suffered pain and discomfort and a constant dull ache in her neck and right shoulder, and headaches.

"(Ms Griessel) experiences neck pain when sitting at a computer for lengthy periods or writing on a white board," the claim states.

"(She) has been unable to ride her horse since the accident and has difficulty undertaking physical activity with her young daughter."

She now requires ongoing medication in the form of analgesics and turmeric, along with regular massages and physiotherapy to control her symptoms.

"(Ms Griessel) suffers from functional limitations caused by her injury which will impact her ability to perform heavy nursing duties in the future," the claim states.

"Before the accident, (she) had intended to obtain a Bachelor of Nursing ... so she could seek work as a registered nurse."

She enrolled in that course in 2017 but has not commenced studies and now her injuries will prevent her from returning to hands-on nursing.

On top of the impact on her career, Ms Griessel was also unable to perform domestic chores or drive a car for a month after the crash and she still requires assistance for laundry, vacuuming, cleaning and grocery shopping.