Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern NSW nurse has been caught drink driving on her way to work.
A Northern NSW nurse has been caught drink driving on her way to work.
News

Nurse and mum-of-two caught drink driving on way to work

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NURSE who was called into work on her day off blew more than three times the alcohol limit.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The mother-of-two was on her way to work when she was stopped by police after they saw her travelling at 134km/h in a 110km/h zone about 9.25pm on the Pacific Mwy at Chinderah on April 28.

Her solicitor said she had been under tremendous pressure at work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and had only just received news a relative had passed away from a drug overdose.

The lawyer explained the nurse had been called into work as they had been short staffed and she had misjudged how much she had eaten and drunk that day.

The court heard she had competed a traffic offender intervention program, attended virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and apologised to the court and police.

Three letters of reference were tendered.

She received a two-year community corrections order.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

health worker northern rivers court nurse tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy born: 30 recent local start-ups that need your support

        premium_icon Bundy born: 30 recent local start-ups that need your support

        News Here are just some of the Bundy locals giving it a go after opening up a new business.

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Married 60 years and stronger than ever

        premium_icon Married 60 years and stronger than ever

        News While life has thrown a few curve balls their way, nothing could cause a rift in...

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        1920-1970: 50 years of news in Bundaberg

        premium_icon 1920-1970: 50 years of news in Bundaberg

        News What made the news from 1920 through to 1960?

        • 13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        How you can apply to work on new $301m Bruce Highway upgrade

        premium_icon How you can apply to work on new $301m Bruce Highway upgrade

        News 380 jobs will be created over the life of the project