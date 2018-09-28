Nurse allegedly grabbed by patient in emergency department

A NURSE was allegedly sexually assaulted while working at Hervey Bay Hospital by a drunk patient who grabbed her genitals.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that police allege Booral resident Nigel Andrew Rooskov also made an inappropriate request of the nurse.

Charged with one count of sexual assault, the 52-year-old has been committed to stand trial in front of a jury over the serious allegation.

An intoxicated Mr Rooskov was allegedly admitted to hospital on May 11 while drunk to recover from heavy drinking. He was staying in the emergency department when the assault allegedly happened.

During the committal hearing, his defence argued there was no evidence that could prove Mr Rooskov was the offender.

But Magistrate Stephen Guttridge decided otherwise, deeming Mr Rooskov to have a "case to answer".

Mr Rooskov will appear in Hervey Bay District Court at a later date.