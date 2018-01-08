Menu
Nunchaku no toy, Bundy dad finds out

The Bundy dad was fined $200.
Carolyn Booth
PARENTS thinking of making your kids home-made weapons take note.

Nunchaku are illegal in Queensland and even a rustic set made from cut lengths of a broom handle and chain could land you in court.

It was a lesson Dallas Kenneth James Wallace learnt the hard way after Bundaberg police found the nunchaku during a search of his home on December 6 last year.

Wallace said he made it for his kids to "muck around with” and didn't know they were illegal.

He was fined $200 in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

