Numerology provides a path to understanding

INTRODUCED to numerology through a reading at the psychic expo in her teens, Rebecca De Ryder followed a fascination for this practice, propelling her toward the study of numerology and ancient cultures.

Fast forward to now and Rebecca has been a practising numerologist for more than 10 years and a numerology enthusiastic for more than 15 years.

Most recently she has begun sharing her special gift with clients at Fae's Solutions at Bargara.

Rebecca said her numerology practice was one of the most amazing and rewarding parts of her life.

"It's my great passion. I use it every day and take it with me everywhere I go,” she said.

"I share its insights with anyone who is interesting in learning more.”

Rebecca describes numerology as a path to understanding "desires, core values and relationships”.

Every living thing possesses these three attributes and so the practice of numerology always starts here.

Numerology identifies "nine core energies” or personality types, assigning each energy a number representation that acts as its "name”.

Each of these numbers describes a set of desires and core values, as well as the relationships that align with them.

"Through these numbers I can see a person's 'identity' which is who they are, as well as their 'environment', which describes what they are interacting with, or encountering in their experiences,” Rebecca said.

"Numerology is a great practice for self-discovery and personal empowerment as it teaches that each life, each person is valuable and has something of value to contribute.

"From the greatest acts of courage and bravery, to daily acts of kindness and compassion, all the way to the 'cautionary tales' that teach us what can go wrong, or what not to do.

"It teaches that every person has strengths and weaknesses, and that by harnessing their strengths and learning through their weaknesses, each person can discover a personal definition of success, and achieve a uniquely fulfilling life.”

Numerology is a practice that has continued to grow in popularity during the past 100 years, although it is one of the oldest wisdom practices known to mankind and can be found in ancient cultures around the world.

"Numerology's versatility makes it the wisdom tool for any age, and its focus on the important aspects of life, such as self-expression, success, relationships, fulfilment and life purpose are key to numerology's ability to serve people in their search for these noble goals,” Rebecca said.

"Fae and I have a shared vision of healing, positivity and well-being and my practice of numerology is about illuminating a path forward in uncertain times and reminding people of their strengths and value”

Anyone interested in learning more about numerology can visit Rebecca's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/numer ologymd1 or go to her website at www.numerology md.com.

Did you know:

One of the greatest tools in numerology is the interpretation of an individual's Personal Year Number - it is both my favourite and most popular consultation.

In a Personal Year consultation, I answer questions about how people can find what they are looking for in life, as well as offer insight into coming events. We also explore solutions to challenges and uncover opportunities for success.

Interpreting a Personal Year Number is one of numerology's most useful and powerful tools, and by applying my techniques I can offer more insight and practical information than ever before