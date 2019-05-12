Numbers flock to event here this week

STRONG CONTENDERS: Sunshine Coast golfers Liv Dolan, Paula Jeffrey, Jennifer Eborall and Judy Meager play at Bundaberg Golf Course ahead of the Queensland Women's Country Championships that start today.

STRONG CONTENDERS: Sunshine Coast golfers Liv Dolan, Paula Jeffrey, Jennifer Eborall and Judy Meager play at Bundaberg Golf Course ahead of the Queensland Women's Country Championships that start today. Shane Jones

GOLF: They play golf with each other every Saturday and now a Sunshine Coast quartet is hoping to have some success in Bundy and Bargara this week.

Noosa players Liv Dolan, Paula Jeffrey, Jennifer Eborall and Judy Meager are four of about 350 that will compete at the Queensland Women's Country Championships.

The tournament is being hosted here, at the Bundaberg and Bargara Golf Courses, after it was in Mackay last year.

Today sees the foursomes competition held with singles competition, over nett and stroke, to be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dolan and Jeffrey are partnering each other with Eborall and Meager in a team as well.

"Foursomes is a bit of fun, and a chance to see the course,” Jeffrey said.

"I'd be happy to have a couple of days of good golf.”

Jeffrey's playing partner Dolan heads into the competitions as one of the best.

She took out last year's women's Mid-Amateur Championship in Maroochydore and was also the best gross player in round two over 18 holes in last year's singles event.

Dolan will compete in Division 1, looking for a strong result.

"For me, in Division 1, I want to finish higher than the seed that I am at the event,” she said.

"In handicap order, I want to finish higher than I am.”

Eborall heads into the event better experienced than her friends when it comes to both courses.

She has relatives in the region and has played here before.

"They do say that local knowledge is helpful but it can also be expectation as well,” she said.

"It gives and takes.”

It will be Eborall's first Country championships and she hopes to do well after not having chances to practice recently with Sunshine Coast courses muddy from a recent deluge of rain.

For Meager it is her third titles.

"The last two years I've been away, it's been fun,” she said.

"A fun three or four days and you get to know everyone.”

There will be more than a dozen Bundaberg and Bargara players playing including junior Kate McFarlane and Miriam Newman who finished sixth last year in the singles in Division 1.

Last year's Division 1 champion Sheree Hasson is not competing.

Bundaberg Golf Course's Craig Swift said the event had been well supported already by the ladies.

He added the courses were in great condition and everything was ready to have three exciting days of golf.

The tournament starts at 8am at both golf clubs.