Numbers are taking off so is it time for Sydney flights?

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record .

BUNDABERG Airport is now one of the top five airports in Australia for passenger growth and trends indicate next year will be even bigger.

The airport set a new record for throughput in the 2015/16 financial year with 167,128 passengers departing through its gates.

This was up 6.5% from 2014/15 when the throughput was 157,354.

The results surged Bundaberg Airport to 29 in the ranking of the top 50 regional airports, up from 31, which meant it beat nearby rival Hervey Bay Airport (30) for the first time.

"It's fantastic to see the increase in numbers through the Bundaberg Airport, as one of our key access points for visitors to the region,” Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Mergard said.

"This positive growth is testament to the strong collaboration between Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism in marketing the destination to our core target markets.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said figures showed Bundaberg Airport set a new monthly throughput figure in October with 15,422 passengers recorded, which was about 400 passengers more than the previous best set in December last year.

The good news doesn't end there.

Cr Dempsey said based on current trends and airline schedules, indications were that Bundaberg Airport could reach a new record in 2016/17 with more than 172,000 passengers expected through Bundaberg Airport.

Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the numbers provided a substantive argument for future destination expansion and council would look forward to having ongoing discussions with the various carriers.

A council flight survey conducted earlier in the year showed more than 50% of the 1700 respondents wanted direct flights to Sydney.

This was followed by Melbourne with 15%.

Bundaberg economic consultant Neil McPhillips said while the issue of other destinations was a topical one, the carriers had all the information.

"While people have said they want to fly to Sydney directly it would need to be viable for the operators to do that,” Mr McPhillips said.

The NewsMail asked Virgin Australia and Qantas if they had any plans to increase flights to Brisbane or introduce any new flight paths.

Virgin Australia said it had no plans at this stage to alter its current schedule.

Qantas did not respond to our request.