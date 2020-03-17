Number of region's events postponed or cancelled

Nitro Circus will come to Bundaberg another day.

FOR motor-enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies alike, you'll have to wait a little longer for Nitro Circus to come to town than expected.

In the wake of the Federal Government's coronavirus recommendations, the Bundaberg show will be rescheduled.

Details about the rescheduled show to are expected to be released in the next week.

And it's not the only event slamming on the brakes in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Community Safety and Emergency Services Expo, which was also expected to go ahead on March 28, has been postponed until further notice.

And RSL Queensland is advising its Sub Branches to cancel Anzac Day commemorations in light of the virus.

RSL Queensland President Tony Ferris said older veterans were particularly at risk from this virus, "so we believe this is the responsible thing to do to ensure their health and wellbeing".

He said the RSL was considering options for commemorating the anniversary without placing veterans and the public at risk.

"Regardless of the form this year's Anzac Day commemorations take, we will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our defence forces, past and present."

The organisers of the Childers and Isis District Orchid Society's Charity Orchid Show have also cancelled the event due to coronavirus.

The show was going to be held at the Isis Cultural Centre on Saturday.

Bundaberg's annual model train expo, which draws a crowd from around the state, has been cancelled with organisers turning their focus to the 2021 event.