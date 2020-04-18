Menu
Number of drivers speeding ‘concerning’

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
WHILE more and more residents stay indoors, Gin Gin Police Senior Constable Martin Darby said the number of drivers who have been caught allegedly exceeding the speed limit was concerning.

Over the past seven days, Gin Gin Police have issued a total of 43 traffic infringement notices to drivers for speeding in the region.

One of the infringements issued was for a driver allegedly detected at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

Senior Constable Darby said that they were performing hours of traffic compliance and have zero tolerance.

“Gin Gin Police continue to focus on the Fatal Five to ensure the safety of all Queenslanders during this difficult time,” Senior Constable Darby said.

As part of the Queensland Police Service COVID-19 response, Gin Gin Police are conducting numerous compliance checks on a daily basis around the region; on roads in Gin Gin, Mount Perry, South Kolan and surrounding areas.

