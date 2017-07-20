Nuisance splashes officers with drink

A COP was left damp after being splashed by water in an assault by Daniel Pashley during an arrest near a Bundaberg hotel.

The drenching wasn't appreciated - police say Pashley's saliva could have been mixed with the water.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Pashley was causing public nuisance near a CBD pub before he assaulted one officer with water and obstructed another.

Pashley, 29, a fishing trawler unloader, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to causing public nuisance, assaulting and obstructing police on October 30; possession of drug utensils and property suspected of being used in a drug offence on June 15; having dangerous drugs on May 10; and failing to appear in court in April.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Pashley was arrested when police went to his home on May 10 and found him with green leafy material he admitted was marijuana.

On June 15 a bong and ceramic bowl were found at his home, with Pashley saying he used the utensils to smoke marijuana.

Snr Cnst Blunt said police had been watching taxi-rank crowd behaviour at 3am on October 30 when Pashley was seen grabbing a man in a bear hug.

The man appeared not to know Pashley and walked off but Pashley yelled out that he wanted to fight him.

After hearing him swear loudly, police warned Pashley to stop but he walked up to people on the street saying "police are c***heads”.

After arresting Pashley, police were searching him when he squirted water from a bottle he was holding in one officer's eyes.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the water would have contained Pashley's saliva.

He said Pashley also behaved aggressively later at the watch-house.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said the man police had seen Pashley hug was not a stranger.

"He admits telling people about police using those words and that the behaviour wasn't appropriate,” Mr Dodd said.

Mr Dodd said Pashley earnt $1000 a week at the port unloading trawler boats and had been a regular smoker of marijuana but had reduced his consumption by half.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Pashley to 12 months of supervised probation.

She also sentenced him to three jail terms totalling four months, all suspended for nine months.