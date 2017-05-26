Nude art: Larine helping mums feel proud of bodies

A BUNDABERG woman is helping new mums embrace their bodies - by drawing them in the nude.

About 10 months after her child was born Larine Statham-Blair felt unhappy with her body.

The lingering effects of carrying a baby around for nine months had left an indelible mark on her body forever.

So Larine drew a naked self-portrait and did not hide any of her imperfections but instead accepted them.

"It was cathartic and helped me look at myself in a different way,” Larine said.

"After I drew it I actually felt liberated.

"I thought if it did this for me it could do the same for other women.”

Upon the suggestion of a friend, Larine posted a photo of the charcoal drawing on an arts and craft Facebook page asking people what they thought of it.

Larine was inundated with requests from mums to draw them with their child and began her Mother and Child series.

With the series Larine hopes to capture the natural beauty, strength, vulnerability and tenderness of motherhood.

"Many of the women who commission me to do these works, particularly those with daughters, want to instil a positive body image for their child,” she said.

"Show them that it's possible to love the skin you're in.”

Larine will have eight pieces of her Mother and Child series in a Bundaberg Art Society nude exhibition called What's a Nude?.

Overall, there will be 69 works from 21 artists across different mediums.

Larine said the majority of the works came from the society's life-drawing workshops held once a month.

"In popular media we see body shaming which has led us to become quite judgemental,” she said.

"I and other members of the society see the naked body as something beautiful and natural.”

The exhibition, at the Hazzard Gallery, 95C Walker St, will be open from 9am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 9am-noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week until June 6.

WHAT'S A NUDE?

Where: Hazzard Gallery, 95C Walker St, Bundaberg

When: 9am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 9am-noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week until June 6

What: 69 works from 21 artists in different media