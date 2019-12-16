Nuclear power report suggests lifting ban for new technology

The findings of a nuclear inquiry has satisfied Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who was among the key political lobbyists urging for an investigation.

The findings of a nuclear inquiry has satisfied Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who was among the key political lobbyists urging for an investigation.

THE findings of a nuclear inquiry has satisfied Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who was among the key political lobbyists urging for an investigation.

But the 53-page parliamentary committee report was only the start of investigations.

Mr Pitt said the report commended investigating accurate costs of nuclear power considering there were varying opinions about it.

He said it was too soon to investigate locations for a nuclear reactor, particularly given the size of the country.

He said the key recommendations in the report also included lifting the ban on nuclear energy but only for new stages of technology.

"And nothing should be built in Australia without community consent," he said.

"From the outset this has been about having a conversation with the Australian people and this conversation is continuing.

"They will decide if that technology is what is wanted."

"Right now, power prices are too expensive, particularly in regional Queensland.

"We need reliable and affordable energy, so every option needs to be considered.

"If nuclear is in the mix it will take a long time to develop."

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors should be considered as replacements for retiring coal baseload plants.

"More broadly, the current bans mean Australia, with the largest deposits of uranium, is missing out on a potential industry which could employ tens of thousands of Australians with high-paying jobs, mostly in regional areas," she said.