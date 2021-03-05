Menu
Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

