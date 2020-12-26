Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People in the NT are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.
People in the NT are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.
Technology

NT’s data-hungry residents top national download rankings

by Natasha Emeck
26th Dec 2020 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TERRITORIANS are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.

Telstra has released a summary of data usage over the past 12 months, revealing the NT had the highest monthly data use per home this year with the average household downloading 327.98 gigabytes.

Queensland came in second at 316.19 gigabytes followed by Victoria with a 316.17-gigabyte average.

Telstra revealed gaming and streaming pushed up network traffic during 2020, especially during the COVID lockdown.

This year people being forced to work from home has also seen a 70 per cent increase of traffic in peak times on the Telstra network and 100 per cent for unlinked traffic.

Originally published as NT's data-hungry residents top national download rankings

data technology telcos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How ARIA winner is bringing live music back to Paragon

        Premium Content How ARIA winner is bringing live music back to Paragon

        News Paragon Theatre owner Merissa Craft said it will have been 11 months between events due to the COVID closure.

        Man calls for Aust Post to pay bill after puppy hit by van

        Premium Content Man calls for Aust Post to pay bill after puppy hit by van

        News Contractor employed by Australia Post hit French bulldog puppy

        BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        News How conditions are looking around the region’s beaches

        EXCUSES, EXCUSES: Unusual reasons behind Bundy crimes

        Premium Content EXCUSES, EXCUSES: Unusual reasons behind Bundy crimes

        News Here are some of the stories behind committing crimes, as heard in the Bundaberg...