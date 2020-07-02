THE Northern Territory has recorded its first coronavirus case in nearly three months, after a Territorian returning home via Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the man, in his 30s, had flown in on an international flight and spent 14 days in hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

The traveller, cleared of hotel quarantine, then spent a few days with family who lived in a declared coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne.

He then flew to Darwin, via Brisbane, on Qantas flight 836 arriving on Monday.

"They started to feel unwell and were tested and those results came through last night," Ms Fyles said.

"This individual has followed all the precautions.

"This is not a case of community transmission."

Contact tracing is now being undertaken for all passengers who travelled on QF836 on Monday.

The new case breaks NT's country leading 42 day streak since the last active COVID-19 case - an Australian Defence Force member who tested positive while serving overseas - was cleared of the virus on May 21.

It had been 87 days since the NT recorded its last local case of coronavirus on April 6.

Originally published as NT records new coronavirus case, breaking 87 day streak