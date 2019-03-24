Cyclone Trevor: ‘No major injuries; no significant damage’

The Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said there was no known significant injury or damage from Tropical Cyclone Trevor in the NT. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

CYCLONE Trevor is a now a tropical low over the Barkly region and Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said there was no known major injury or significant damage from its landfall but said they were still waiting to hear more from survey teams in the Borroloola and Robinson River area.

"Right now we can say there are no know major injuries, there is no known significant damage," he said.

"It was an incredible, and extraordinary effort from our police, emergency personal, defence and others."

He said what he was announcing was a watching brief and they were still waiting for information from those in the cyclone-hit areas, particularly at Borroloola at Robinson River.

"This is a broad and complex operation. I can think of no recent event, certainly not for decades, that has involved so many people, across such a large part of the Territory.

"It is a massive event.

"We are doing everything we can to get you (evacuees) home as soon as possible.

"Repatriation plans are either underway or being developed for resident of Groote Eylandt, Bickerton Island and Numbulwar.

"Those from Angurugu and Umbakumba who are currently in Darwin were encouraged to stay in their shelters last night and the first flight for 99 people left this morning at 8am.

"Ngukurr residents are advised the Roper Hwy is now open to their community and clear for them to return to their community.

"Numbulwar residents are advised that the road is only open to Ngukurr at this stage. "Numbulwar residents in Katherine are being encourage to stage at their registered shelters tonight. The road from Ngukurr to Numbulwar is currently impassable due to water levels.

"Repatriation plans are being developed and we will update Numbulwar residents when we can, at the Katherine shelter.

"The areas of Angurugu, Umbakumba and Ngukurr have been surveyed and houses are approved for the return of residents.

"Bickerton Island has not been cleared for residents to return. Plans are being prepared to return people home as soon as Bickerton Island receives the all clear.

"Survey teams left Katherine this morning to look after Borroloola and surrounds. Once the area is surveyed and cleared, planning will start for returning residents home."

He said as part of the disaster assistance he announced with the Federal Government yesterday people will start getting assistance once they are back in their community."