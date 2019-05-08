Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eggs recalled for fear of salmonella. Picture: Stefstef
Eggs recalled for fear of salmonella. Picture: Stefstef
Health

More eggs end up on recall list

8th May 2019 6:22 AM

AUSTRALIAN shoppers are once again being warned to check their eggs following the latest NSW recall over potential salmonella contamination.

The latest notice issued by the NSW Food Authority advises any customer who may have purchased Port Stephens Eggs to return the product immediately to the place of purchase for a refund.

Affected eggs have a best-before date up to and including June 8, 2019 with the eggs being stamped 'NSW 219'.

The eggs were sold in Port Stephens, two hours north of Sydney, in 700g free range dozens and 800g jumbo free range dozens.

The brand is sold at local butchers, independent supermarkets and retailers in the Port Stephens area on the NSW coast.

It's the latest urgent recall for salmonella-related incidents over the past several months, with the two in March and a further two in April.

In March, five people fell ill with salmonella, including two who were hospitalised in cases that were suspected to be linked to eating eggs from Bridgewater Poultry in Victoria.

Synergy Produce recalled all of its six and 12 packs of Southern Highland Organic Eggs in April, with best before dates up to and including May 9.

And Ash and Sons Eggs recalled several cartons of eggs, also in March this year, with best-before dates of April 26 and May 3.

People who become infected with salmonella will commonly develop headaches, fever, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

For more information on the latest recall, contact Port Stephens Eggs on (02) 4982 1218.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks eggs food health recall salmonella

Top Stories

    High number of council's call-ins questioned

    premium_icon High number of council's call-ins questioned

    Politics ONE in four of the past 28 projects called in by Queensland's planning ministers since councils amalgamated in 2008 has involved Bundaberg Regional Council.

    • 8th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Truckie involved in Bundy fatal crash sues for $1.1m

    premium_icon Truckie involved in Bundy fatal crash sues for $1.1m

    Offbeat Driver seeks damages for injuries

    • 8th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Jobs, renewables and coal: Candidates talk mining

    premium_icon Jobs, renewables and coal: Candidates talk mining

    News Candidates give their views on mining

    • 8th May 2019 5:00 AM
    $50k for feasibility study to save our cane farmers

    premium_icon $50k for feasibility study to save our cane farmers

    Rural Farmers are hope irrigation feasibility study goes ahead.

    • 8th May 2019 5:00 AM