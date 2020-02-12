Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 5:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bikini model saved from $220k lawsuit

        premium_icon Bikini model saved from $220k lawsuit

        News An Italian bikini model runner-up has been saved from fighting a $220,000 lawsuit but her father is still facing an allegation of trading while insolvent.

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to...

        Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        premium_icon Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        News Hinkler MP won’t be drawn on Wide Bay colleague’s actions

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
        What tropical cyclone Eusi will mean for Bundaberg

        premium_icon What tropical cyclone Eusi will mean for Bundaberg

        News THE wet weather hovering over Bundaberg looks set to stay for a few days yet, with...