A man will appear in court after a police operation allegedly caught him sending child sex abuse material online.
Crime

Man in court over child sex offences

5th May 2020 4:53 PM

A 43-year-old man is accused of sending and soliciting child abuse material online in southern NSW.

In March detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with a man.

Police will allege in court that the man engaged in sexually-explicit conversations and sent indecent material online.

The man was arrested at a home near Albury on March 24 and mobile phones were seized.

He was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person and using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Tuesday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as NSW man in court over child sex offences

