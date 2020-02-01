Menu
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 11:24 AM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

