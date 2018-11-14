NSW Libs are tearing the party apart

Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to get his party in order. Picture: AAP/Ben Rushton

Here we are, just months before the next state and federal elections, and the NSW Liberal party is tearing itself apart.

Less than three months since another bloody prime ministerial coup, and with new PM Scott Morrison sinking in the polls, factional warlords are waging a war of mutually assured destruction.

For reasons that seem to have more to do with personality and ancient enmities than ideology, the Tony Abbott-aligned Right faction of the NSW party is at war with the centre-right faction controlled by Morrison's key ally Alex Hawke, the federal Special Minister for State and MP for Mitchell, in Sydney's northwest Bible Belt.

The Right, nominally led at a state level by NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Planning Minister Anthony Roberts, has formed a loose alliance with the Left faction, led by Federal MP for North Sydney, Trent Zimmerman, and NSW Minister for Innovation Matt Kean, the member for Hornsby, and backed by controversial lobbyist Michael Photios.

While most of the factional activity occurs quietly in suburban branches where new members are signed up to boost power bases or erode an enemy's control (AKA branch-stacking), two curious preselections this week have exposed the tensions.

On Monday night, the Right's golden boy, conservative former Howard staffer Tim James narrowly lost his bid to topple the sitting MP, the Left's Felicity Wilson, in a preselection for her safe seat of North Shore.

Wilson, a Photios protégé, under fire over discrepancies in her residential and employment history, academic record and electoral enrolment, won the vote 101 to 100.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian's personal phone calls to preselectors on Monday are credited with saving the pregnant Wilson.

Now, you would think with all their woes the Liberal party would want to select candidates most likely to do well at an election.

Dogged by controversy, Wilson suffered a 16.5 per cent swing at last year's by election for the blue-ribbon seat vacated by former Health Minister Jillian Skinner.

Some North Shore booths, in the bluest parts of the electorate, recorded a whopping 25 per cent swing against the government.

The largest branch of Mosman refuses to support Wilson in the next election.

By contrast, James, father of two young daughters, and a lawyer, who saved the historic Mosman Rowers club last month, is a popular, respected local candidate, with more than 100 glowing references, including from John Howard and his former deputy John Anderson, and prosecutor Margaret Cunneen.

On Tuesday, James resisted calls to run against Wilson in the March state election as a Liberal independent.

But there are real concerns the North Shore will be lost to an independent, as was Wentworth.

Alas, electoral common sense falls victim to factional priorities.

You might think the Right would be upset that their new allies on the Left didn't support James. But, no, they are only angry with Hawke, whose Centre Right faction voted for Wilson.

Then there is the case of Damien Tudehope, Epping MP, conservative stalwart, and anti-Safe Schools campaigner.

Yesterday he was endorsed into the Upper House after special powers had to be used by the state executive to override a decision by Hawke forces on Friday to reject him in a vote he lost, 60-58.

Tudehope had been backed by the Premier as part of a peace deal to help Perrottet out of a jam when he tried to move from his seat of Hawkesbury into Castle Hill next door, where the MP, Hawke loyalist Ray Williams, refused to budge.

Tudehope offered Perrottet his seat of Epping and was promised the Upper House as compensation.

He got his wish yesterday but the bad blood with Hawke has been laid bare, as the Right regards his socially conservative electorate as the ultimate prize.

To understand the history, you need to go back to 2009, when Hawke, a one-time factional operative for the NSW Right, fell out spectacularly with former mentor, upper House MP David Clarke, and formed his own centre-right faction, which Tony Abbott then blamed for his leadership loss in 2015.

The NSW Right and NSW Left have joined forces to destroy Hawke in recent years, with the resignation of Photios from his official leadership of the Left last year cited as part of the deal, although he still wields influence.

This unholy alliance has delivered wins.

Left and Right banded together to endorse the Left's Jason Falinski in the federal seat of Mackellar, and to endorse the Right's Nat Smith in the NSW seat of Wollondilly, for instance.

All this activity has to be seen against the backdrop of upcoming popular plebiscites to preselect candidates as part of the so-called "Warringah Motion" democratisation package, named after Abbott's electorate.

Candidates chosen by plebiscite are expected to be more reflective of the conservative party base.

Factional warlords Hawke and Zimmerman are anxious to maintain control of their branches to preserve their power when plebiscites are introduced.

You can bet that they will do whatever it takes to survive.

How any of this will help Scott Morrison or Gladys Berejiklian win elections is anyone's guess.