NSW Liberals to be banned from joining GetUp

NSW Liberal members could soon be banned from joining and being part of GetUp with the party's state executive pushing to blacklist the activist group.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal state executive will move a motion to change the Constitution at the NSW Liberal State Council AGM this Saturday to give the party the power to add GetUp to its exclusion list.

The list is currently only limited to political parties and not third-party campaigners.

GetUp! ran a targeted campaign to boot Tony Abbott from the federal electorate of Warringah. Picture: Jim O'Rourke

GetUp played a key role in unravelling the traditional Liberal blue-ribbon seats of Warringah and Wentworth and there concerns among the party's right faction that some members are aiding and abetting the organisation.

"We are now more at risk from GetUp than ever before, especially in our once safe seats," a member of the state executive said.

"Adding GetUp to the blacklist sends the right public signal and is supported by all factions in the Party."

A Liberal member from the right agreed, slamming GetUp as a "scourge on political parties" pushing "ultra left-wing views which do not represent the majority of Australians".

The NSW Liberal state executive will introduce a motion to blacklist GetUp at the party’s AGM this Saturday. Picture: AAP

It's understood the proposed reforms would change the definition of a "prescribed organisation" within the party's Constitution to include any political activist group, including third-party campaigners.

The motion - which needs a 60 per cent majority to pass - is expected to be widely supported.

GetUp ran a targeted campaign to unseat conservative heavyweights within the Liberal Party during this year's federal election after success in helping independent Kerryn Phelps win the by-election in Wentworth, previously held by the Liberals for decades.

A tribute dinner will be held for former prime minister Tony Abbott tonight. Picture: AAP

The left-wing group then put its efforts towards booting Tony Abbott from the once-safe seat of Warringah by depicting the former prime minister as out of touch on climate change.

The issue was a key plank in the campaign of independent challenger Zali Stegall, who ousted Mr Abbott from the seat.

A tribute dinner will be held tonight for Mr Abbott at the Miramere Gardens in the northern Sydney suburb of Terrey Hills.

The lavish event is expected to be attract over 1000 guests, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former prime minister John Howard, and has a ticket price of $130 per head.