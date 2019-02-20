Hospitals palliative care’s $45m boost

HOSPITALS in NSW will receive an additional 100 palliative care nurses to assist people with life limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced an additional $45 million over the next four years to train new nurses and to improve existing palliative care facilities across the state.

The investment is on top of a $100 million package the government announced at the 2017-18 NSW Budget, which is already delivering more palliative care nurses and community-based palliative care services in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian made the announcement at Mount Druitt Hospital, which is set to receive eight new palliative care nurses as part of the package.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure patients and this loved ones have access to the best quality palliative care at the best possible care facilities," she said.

"The NSW Liberals and Nationals government is committed to ensuring people who are suffering life-limiting illness, and their families, have the choices, support and care they need."

Regional NSW will receive 64 palliative care nurses - including Coffs Harbour Hospital, which will get five - and the rest will be sent to metropolitan areas.

Health minister Brad Hazzard said $10 million of the extra $45 million in funding would be spent on improving existing palliative care facilities across the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian with Minister for Health Brad Hazzard.

"The emotional and financial challenges for patients and their carers are considerable so we will continue to do all we can to help people through the challenging time," he said.

The $45 million will also double the number of full-time equivalent palliative care Aboriginal health workers from nine to 18.