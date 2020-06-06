NSW has recorded zero locally-acquired coronavirus infections for a 10th day, and no new imported cases in the past 24 hours.

No new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed from the 12,751 tests completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, NSW Health said on Saturday.

The only infections reported since May 27 have been in hotel quarantine.

"NSW Health would like to thank those with symptoms for coming forward, getting tested and ensuring cases in the community are identified as quickly as possible," a statement said.

"While there have no new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms. "As such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains."

The state no longer has any COVID-19 patients in intensive care and just 71 people being treating by health authorities.

Some 341 cases remain active.

NSW has recorded 3110 cases in total, with 50 people dying in the state.

Originally published as NSW goes 10 days with no local virus cases