Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

NSW confirms two more deaths, national death toll 37

6th Apr 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM

 

NSW has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths.

The men, aged 86 and 85, both died yesterday.

That brings the state's death toll to 18 and the national death toll to 37.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now approaching 6000.

There are 2637 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 86 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

Meanwhile Australians have been urged to prepare for a "very different" Easter this year as harsh coronavirus measures continue - but there is some good news in the latest infection numbers.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy urged people to continue strict social distancing and avoid the temptation to visit family and friends this weekend, noting Australia is in a "good place" with tough measures beginning to show results.

 

More to come

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 deaths editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cr Honor shocked by number of people out and about in Bundy

        premium_icon Cr Honor shocked by number of people out and about in Bundy

        News AS THE state’s total reached 907 confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday, the public are again being urged to take social distancing and restrictions seriously.

        A look at Bundaberg’s new council

        premium_icon A look at Bundaberg’s new council

        News Between them, they have about 111 years of local government experience.

        Police seek help with probes into local crimes

        premium_icon Police seek help with probes into local crimes

        Crime BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public, in relation to a number of...

        Raise a glass: Best of region

        premium_icon Raise a glass: Best of region

        News BUNDABERG is the home of famous rum, gin and beer and the region has more reason to...