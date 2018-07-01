Menu
Allan Langer helps NSW's Boyd Cordner after a heavy knock during Origin II.
Rugby League

Blues captain Cordner in doubt for Origin III

by Staff writers
1st Jul 2018 5:08 PM

NSW Blues captain Boyd Cordner could miss the third State of Origin game through injury, which would ruin his chances of captaining the state to a series whitewash.

Fairfax Media is reporting Cordner is battling to overcome a number of injuries, having sat out the Roosters' game in Adelaide on Friday.

The Blues will announce their game three side on Monday morning for the game on July 11 and Cordner may be left out of it altogether if he can't prove his fitness.

He was knocked out in the final five minutes of the victorious game two.

But The Australian's Brent Read tweeted Cordner also picked up a calf injury in that game.

But Read claims Cordner is "90 per cent sure" he will be fit and available for game three.

If Cordner is left out, Tariq Sims would be expected to be promoted to starting backrow for his Origin debut.

